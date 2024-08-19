 Indore Crime Roundup: Intoxicated Man Attacks 7-year-old Boy With Brick; Decomposed Body Of Man Found Hanging
The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging at his place under Chandan Nagar police station limits on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy was attacked with a brick by a drunken man while cycling in the Aerodrome police circle. The incident occurred on the evening of August 15 and was captured on CCTV. The Aerodrome Police have registered a case against the accused Sunny based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father Shashank Yadav two days after the incident. The footage shows Sunny, who is known for taking intoxicants, attacking the boy Granth Yadav with a brick when he was cycling with his friends. The boy sustained serious injuries.

Decomposed body of man found hanging

The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging at his place under Chandan Nagar police station limits on Saturday. When a foul smell started coming from his place, the residents informed the police. It is believed that he had hanged himself around three days ago. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Raju Savnera, a resident of D Tapti Parisar. He was a catering worker. The reason behind his drastic step could not be established yet.

