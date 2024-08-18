Madhya Pradesh Updates: Man Booked For Using Forged RSS Letter To Obtain Mantralaya pass; Government Forms Committee To Control Stray Cattle Menace

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Man booked for using forged RSS letter to obtain Mantralaya pass

A man was booked for allegedly using a forged letter carrying the logo of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to obtain a pass for his vehicle and himself to enter Mantralaya, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) at the Shahpura police station Upendra Singh told Free Press that a BJP worker named Suraj Khare submitted a written complaint to the police, alleging that a man named Krishnakant Dutt had produced a forged letter having RSS logo on it a few days ago at Vallabh Bhawan.

He had introduced himself as the national spokesperson of a social organisation and had demanded a pass. When the Mantralaya officials verified the authenticity of the letter with the BJP, they came to know that no such letter had been issued by them. Khare then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Dutt for attempting to besmirch the image of the BJP and the RSS.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Cancels 981 Circular Providing Jobs To Those Giving Informnation On...

Government Forms Committee To Control Stray Cattle Menace

Government Forms Committee To Control Stray Cattle Menace | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to control the problem of stray cattle in the state.

The state government will run a 15-day special campaign on major roads and take action to control stray cattle, an official release issued on Saturday night said.

Suggestions received for stray cattle control will also be included under the special campaign.

A committee has been formed in this regard. It will be headed by the home department's additional chief secretary (ACS) with other senior officials as its members, the release said.

The government had earlier issued instructions to all the district collectors to control stray cattle on major roads.

The ACS of the panchayat and rural development department and principal secretaries of the PWD, animal husbandry and dairy departments have been made members of the committee.

The urban housing and development department's principal secretary will be the member secretary of the panel, the release said.