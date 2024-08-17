Madhya Pradesh Government Cancels 981 Circular Providing Jobs To Those Giving Informnation On Dacoits |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government recently decided to cancel the circular of 1981 meant to provide appointment facility in government service to informers, who used to give input about dreaded dacoits carrying cash reward of Rs 1,000 or more. A senior officer of the General Administration Department (GAD) told Free Press that the circular was cancelled as it is no longer relevant in today’s circumstances.

According to the circular the government had decided to give appointment in government service (conditional) to those informers who helps in the arrest of dreaded dacoits or gives correct information to police and helps in elimination of dacoit gangs. Such appointments will be made on lower grade clerk posts or posts equivalent to it.

Apart from this, such appointments will be done on class four category posts to be filled through direct posting. However, informers shall have the desired eligibility to the posts. The appointment in government service will be given to only that informer who had refused to take five or ten acre land given in recognition of the service.

When contacted, former DGP Arun Gurtoo said the decision to scrap the 1981 circular is a welcome step. The circular was issued considering a specific problem and now it no longer exists. On the other hand, he said the government can give cash rewards to informers of the intelligence agencies as this will help in withholding their identities as well. blurb The circular was issued considering a specific problem, which no longer exists.