 Bhopal Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack While Riding Bike Home After Duty, Falls Dead
The police constable left behind his wife and a daughter aged 6.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly suffered a heart attack while returning home from duty in Bhopal on Tuesday. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. 

The deceased was identified as Tara Singh Rajput, a native of the Raisen district. 

According to information, the police constable Tara was returning to his house, located in Nehru Nagar, on his bike. As he reached near his home, he suffered a severe chest pain and suddenly fell from his bike. The on-lookers saw him and took him to the nearby hospital, during which he had fallen unconscious.

The doctors, upon his arrival at the hospital, conducted his check-up. He was pronounced dead by the doctors. The doctors mentioned that he died due to a heart attack.

The police have also been informed. When police officials visited the hospital, they disclosed the identity of the dead police constable. 

Police official Sundar Singh Kanesh, posted at DCP Zone-4 told Free Press that the man who died has been identified as Tara Singh Rajput, a native of the Raisen district. He had earlier been posted at the Nishatpura police station, and had recently been deployed at the office of DCP (Zone-4).

The police also informed that Tara has a family, and left behind his wife and a daughter aged 6.

