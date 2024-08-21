 MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS Officers; Sukhveer Singh Is New Chief Electoral Officer Of State
Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh government transferred nine IAS officers | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

The government issued the transfer order on Tuesday night.

Sukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan.

Rajan, a 1993 batch officer, has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department.

Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh's Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More
Amit Rathore, a 1996 batch officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. He was holding the charge of the Commercial Tax Department.

Shriman Shukla, a 2007 batch officer, has been transferred as the Divisional Commissioner of Shahdol division.

On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers, including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

