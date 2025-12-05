MP State Assembly: Opposition Puts Govt In Dock Over 108 Ambulance Service |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition raised concern in Assembly over the engagement of Jai Ambe Emergency Service to operate 108 ambulance service under the Integrated Referral Transport Scheme.

They alleged that the same company’s tender had earlier been rejected by the police department for lacking necessary experience certificates.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised the issue through a Call Attention Motion on Friday. Health Minister Rajendra Shukla responded that the 2022 tender process had been conducted transparently. He assured that if any procedural lapses occurred, they would be re-examined.

Addressing delays in ambulance response, Shukla said urban response time has improved from 20 minutes to 18 minutes, while rural areas have seen a reduction from 30 minutes to 25 minutes. He said that over past three years, Rs 1,200 crore has been paid to the company, with around Rs 100 crore deducted as penalty for service lapses.

Umang Singhar alleged the company’s inexperience, claiming it had only 300 dumper trucks, not the required 300 ambulances. He said that the police department had cancelled the company’s earlier tender, highlighting inconsistency between state departments.

Shukla clarified that the company had partnered with Samman Foundation in a consortium and met all tender criteria. He emphasised that the 108 ambulance service has benefited over one crore people and contributed to lowering maternal and child mortality rates.