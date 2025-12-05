MP News: Despite Surplus, MP Bought 15,708 MU Power From Outside In 2024-25, Claims Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company purchased a total of 15708.06 million units (MU) of electricity from outside the state in 2024-25, state energy minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar on Friday.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Tomar said the electricity was purchased at an average rate of Rs 3.74 per kilowatt hour (kwh).

Till September this year, 7635.20 MU of electricity has been procured from outside the state at an average rate per kwh of Rs 3.43.

The electricity was procured from facilities like the DVC hydel plant in Ghatpur and, Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.

The government also informed that 14520.76 MU electricity was purchased in 2023-24.

Hitting out at the government, Bhuria questioned why the state had to purchase electricity from outside despite Madhya Pradesh recording a power surplus.

The MP Power Management Company also purchases electricity from private companies like Torrent, BL A Power, JP Bina, MP Power, Jhabua Power, Mahan Energy/ Essar power, Zindal Power, RKM (IB) and Sharda Energon.

In 2024-25, the total electricity purchased by the state was 22719.18 MU. Till this year’s September, 12031.19 MU electricity has been purchased from different private companies.

In 2024-25, 105675.54 MU electricity was consumed in the state. Till September 30, 48817.82 MU of electricity was consumed in Madhya Pradesh.

₹1228.55 cr power bills pending: Minister

State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar informed the state Assembly in a written reply that unpaid electricity bills worth Rs 1228.55 crore were due on big consumers, factories and industries, among others.