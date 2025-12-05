Indore News: Liquor Contractor Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Woman Excise Official | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of liquor contractor Dinesh Makwana, who had committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on November 8, has surfaced on social media on Friday. In the video, Makwana alleged that Dewas’ assistant commissioner (AC) of the excise department, Mandakini Dixi, had been relentlessly harassing him for bribes, and he holds her responsible for his death.

Makwana, a resident of Kanadiya village in Indore, ran several liquor shops in Dewas. His family filed a complaint on November 29 at Kanadiya police station, demanding an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, AC Mandakini Dixit also submitted a complaint to Dewas SP demanding a fair and transparent investigation.

In the video, Dinesh Makwana, who managed three groups of liquor shops (Chapda, Karnawad, and Double Chowki) with a business turnover of Rs 14 crores, made serious accusations: "I am Dinesh Makwana, I run liquor shops in Dewas district. The AC Mandakini Dixit demands money from me. She demands Rs 1.5 lakh per month for one shop. I have five shops. She wants Rs 7.5 lakh a month from me."

He further said, "I have already paid her Rs 20 to Rs 22 lakh so far. I told madam that I am currently facing losses and would pay her once the business picks up. She does not allow me to take stock from the warehouse if the money is not paid. Even today, I haven't received my stock. I am now completely fed up with Mandakini Dixit. I am committing suicide."

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said that the unnatural death of Dinesh Makwana was registered at Kanadiya police station and police are investigating the case.

Never met Makwana: Dixit

Meanwhile, AC Mandakini Dixit refuted the allegations, saying that she had neither met Makwana nor talked to him. She said she came to know about the video through media, adding that the video appears to be an old one and he might have made the video to blackmail her. She pointed out that Makwana has accused her of not allowing him to take his liquor stock from the warehouse till he paid the bribe, but in the excise department, the entire process is online.

Waiting for probe to end

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh told media persons, "The video has come to my notice, and as far as I know, Indore police are investigating the case. Once the investigation concludes and facts emerge, appropriate action will be taken by district administration.