Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More

Na Maya Mili Na Ram…!

The maxim – Na khuda hi milaa na visaal-e-sanaam, na idhar ke ne udhar ke (I could neither meet my beloved nor my Maker; I was neither here nor there) – aptly portrays the clutter the two IAS officers are in. The transfer lists, being regularly released, have shocked these two officers. Both wanted to get plum postings through mediators whose palm they had greased. The duo expected that each of them would get the collectorship of two districts, but when they saw the transfer list, they were disappointed. Their names did not figure in any of the transfer lists released by the government. Both have been trying to become collectors for a long time. As their attempts to get plum postings fell through, they tried to achieve their goal through mediators, but that too went in vain. The problem with these two officers is that they did not get the collectorship, but the money they had given to the mediators to carry out their plans, got spiked. Now, both are moving from one place to another to get their money back.

Lady Luck

The adage that behind every successful man there stands a woman aptly relates the story of a secretary-rank IAS officer. After the change of government in the state, the IAS officer, sent to the loop line, was making efforts to return to the mainstream administration. He succeeded in regaining his position with the help of his wife, also an IAS officer. Because his wife is holding an important position, she is in touch with the higher-ups. The head of the state bureaucracy has developed a soft corner towards this officer because of his wife. When the Big Ma’am got an opportunity, she transferred the IAS officer to an important post. Many of his colleagues had set their eyes on the post where the Sahib was posted, but he was lucky to have hit the bull's-eye. People in the corridors of power chinwag about this Sahib, but he always manages to get a department of his choice through clouts.

Sangh’s axe

The RSS’s axe has fallen on a Principal Secretary (PS). The government was not happy with his style of functioning. As a few RSS functionaries got angry with him, he had to bear the consequences. The PS had set up a committee in his department. He himself chose the members of the committee. The members of the organisation complained to the government that the officer should have consulted them before setting up the committee, so that they could include some of the office-bearers in it. When the issue reached the top functionaries of the Sangh, the government not only revamped the committee but also sent the PS to the loop line. Otherwise also, the PS, not considered an efficient officer, is always transferred to insignificant places; but now, he has been totally sidelined.

Rehabilitation bid

The government must make appointments for three posts. One of the positions is vacant. Likewise, the tenure of a Sahib, holding one of the positions, has been extended until a new incumbent is found. Another post will fall vacant in January. The three about-to-retire officers are keeping an eye on how the government fills these three positions. Officers retired from judicial services are generally appointed to one of the three departments, but the government might sign up an IAS officer or an IPS officer for the post this time. The names of an IAS officer and an IPS officer, who are going to retire, are doing the rounds for two of the three positions. The government was angry with this IPS officer, but as the political equations in the state have changed, the government's anger has faded away. So, he may be given one of the positions after his retirement. The Big Ma’am has played an important role in changing the government’s attitude towards this officer. Besides these two, many other officers have set their eyes on these posts. An officer is using his clouts in the RSS to reach the target, and the other is doing so, with the help of a BJP leader in Delhi.

Problems aplenty

A bureaucrat is posted in an office outside the state for coordination between state and Centre. For the past few years, the situation has come to such a pass that the officers who do not get posting to the Centre on deputation are shifted to this office. During the rule of the previous government, an officer got posted to this office. Similarly, an IPS officer was transferred there. A Principal Secretary (PS) also got transferred there for his benefits. There are reports that the employees in the office are already unhappy with the officer previously posted there. And the officer recently sent there is also of the same nature. A government-run rest house has been completely closed because of the previous officer. About the new officer, it is said that he will not cooperate with anyone. Between the two officers, there is one thing in common: they are of the same nature which causes trouble to the employees.

Influential in-laws

The in-laws of two officers in the state have displayed their influence this time. Both officers were in the loop line. But, because of their in-laws, they have been able to return to the mainstream administration. An officer, facing corruption charges, was removed from the post of collector, but he got back his position after his father-in-law pulled his strings. After the removal of the Sahib from the collectorship, his in-laws tried to get him transferred to an important place. The officer’s father-in-law got him shifted to a district with the help of an influential leader of the BJP. Nevertheless, before being shifted to the district, the officer was advised that there should not be any complaint against him as previously happened. Likewise, a senior IAS officer has returned to Mantralaya. Because the officer is efficient, many of his colleagues wanted him to return to Mantralaya. His colleagues’ demand and his in-laws’ help have brought him back to the mainstream administration.