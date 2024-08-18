Jabalpur Residents Tie Rakhi To Trees A Day Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Pledge To Protect Them From Being Cut Down | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of environmental awareness, the residents of Jabalpur tied ‘Rakhi’ to the trees in Jabalpur’s Telecom Factory area, pledging to protect them from being cut down, On Sunday. This initiative has been taken in order to nurture their local greenery.

This initiative was part of a larger movement to protect the small forest within the factory grounds, which covers about 70 acres and is home to thousands of trees, many of which are over a hundred years old. The community expressed concern about recent proposals to sell this land, fearing that the sale could lead to the destruction of the greenery.

The residents have strongly opposed the sale of the land. They have instead demanded a friendly garden that can benefit the entire city. They point out the contradiction between the Prime Minister's call for planting trees in honour of mothers (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign) and the potential loss of thousands of century-old trees in their city.

Jabalpur recently ranked sixth in the country for its environmental efforts, a testament to the city’s dedication to preserving nature. Prominent local figures like Pawan Sthapak, Apoorva Sthapak, Sumera Rathore, and Aparna Sthapak have praised this initiative and called for continued efforts to protect Jabalpur's environment, ensuring a green and healthy future for generations to come.