 Man Shoots Sister-In-Law For Trying To Stop Him From Beating Wife, Critical
The accused Sanjeev Baghel alias Sanju was beating his wife over some issue in Dwarika village on Tuesday evening. Seeing this, Sanju's younger brother, Dharmendra Baghel's wife Sridevi, protested and jumped in between to stop him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Woman Shot By Illegal Pistol After She Stopped Relative From Thrashing His Wife In Bhind, Critical; FIR Registered | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot his sister-in-law after she tried to stop him from assaulting his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The incident, reported at Dhaurika village under Barason police station jurisdiction of Bhind, came to light on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the man on the charges of attempt to murder, confirmed the police.

According to information, the accused Sanjeev Baghel alias Sanju was beating his wife over some issue in Dwarika village on Tuesday evening. Seeing this, Sanju's younger brother, Dharmendra Baghel's wife Sridevi, protested and jumped in between to stop him. In the fit of rage, Sanjeev fired a bullet at his sister-in-law Sridevi with his illegal country-made pistol.

Brother-in-law booked

The bullet passed through the daughter-in-law's stomach after which she sustained severe injuries. After the incident, the victim's relatives rushed her to the hospital and got her admitted to a private hospital in Gwalior. She is undergoing treatment at present.

According to Barason police station in-charge Kaushalendra Singh Gurjar, “A case has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement. The bullet from the country-made pistol touched the woman's stomach and passed through, due to which she was seriously injured. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused brother-in-law.”

