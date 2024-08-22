Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims have condemned the proposed merger of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), a hospital meant for the healthcare of survivors, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. A monitoring committee appointed by the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the waiting period of 3 to 4 months for patients to get any attention at AIIMS, Bhopal.

Gas victims, addressing media on Thursday, said that they have written to the minister of health and family welfare, urging him to scrap the idea of the merger that will significantly harm the health care of the survivors. The organizations pointed out that the proposed merger is in clear violation of the order of the Supreme Court with regard to the healthcare of Bhopal survivors.

Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, said, ”The proposed merger with AIIMS, Bhopal, will cause irreparable damage to the system of health care that is in place for the Bhopal survivors. The government-appointed High-Powered Committee nixed the idea in August 2019. Now with this merger, we will take away the facilities for special attention to survivors, which are being revived after five years.”

“Since January 2024, AIIMS, Bhopal has started providing cancer care to Bhopal survivors following an order of the MP High Court. However, the monitoring committee appointed by the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the waiting period of 3 to 4 months for patients to get any attention at AIIMS, Bhopal. These are ominous portents for the proposed merger.” Balkrishna Namdev, president, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha.

Nawab Khan of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said, “The Supreme Court on August 9, 2012, directed the central government and other agencies to make BMHRC an autonomous teaching institution so that it attracts quality staff and better serves the gas victims.”