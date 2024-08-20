 Indore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPD; Waiting For Government Nod
The evening OPD will feature specialist doctors from the hospital who will provide their services. Unlike regular OPD, patients will need to pay for medications and diagnostic tests.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) affiliated with MGM Medical College is set to launch an evening outpatient department (OPD) and waiting for the final nod from the state government. The proposed fee for patients seeking specialist consultation during evening hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm, will be Rs 600. The proposal, presented at the college's Executive Committee meeting, has already received the institution's endorsement and is awaiting final nod from the government. 

A detailed breakdown of the fee distribution has been outlined: Rs 300 will be allocated to the consulting doctor, Rs 100 to the attending nursing staff, Rs 50 to housekeeping employees and the remaining Rs 150 will be added to the hospital's administrative revenue.  It is noteworthy that a similar proposal for an evening OPD at MY Hospital was previously considered but failed to materialise due to lack of interest from both doctors and the administration, largely because many specialists were already engaged in higher-paying private practices. However, the current proposal stands a better chance of success as super speciality specialists are prohibited from private practice.

Video EEG machine, dialysis technicians to enhance facilities  

In other developments, the neurology department of the Super Specialty Hospital will soon acquire a Video EEG machine valued at Rs 20 lakh. Funding for this purchase has been approved by the hospital's autonomous body. Additionally, the dialysis unit will see hiring of three dialysis technicians through outsourcing from HLL Heights, a government undertaking. These technicians will be employed for a six-month period at a daily rate of Rs 1,000 with their salaries also being covered by the autonomous fund. Five technicians will similarly be appointed through HLL (the outsourcing agency).

