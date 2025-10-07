MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana Hai’; Arrested | X (IAN24)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain were apprehended for abusing and challenging the police on a reel. They also boasted that their fathers would get them released even if they were ever jailed.

As soon as the video went viral, police took the action.

According to information, the incident took place in Virat Nagar and the accused were identified as 19-year-olds Abhishek Chauhan and Vicky Rathore.

They had uploaded the video on Instagram about a week ago. In the clip, both can be seen using abusive language for the police and issuing challenges.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “Ab darr nahi lagta… @#$ gunaahon ke khel se, mera baap jaanta hai kaise chhudwana hai chhore ko… @#$ Central Jail se… kyunki mera baap ek hi din mein chhudwa lega Central Jail se……(I'm not scared anymore... @#$ of these games of crime - my father knows how to get the boy out... @#$ from Central Jail... because my father will get him released from Central Jail in just one day.)”

After sometime, they released another video in which they said, "Sharafat se jee le apni zindagi, ye badmashi tere kuch kaam nahi aayegi. Bhai jitne log khade hain na, humse mehfil mein tujhe bachane 112 number ki gaadi bhi nahi aayegi, haan…(Live your life with decency - this arrogance won’t help you. Brother, no matter how many people stand with you in the crowd, even the 112 emergency police vehicle won’t be able to save you!)

Once the video went viral online, the crime branch swung into action and arrested the two on Monday night.

During questioning, the police gave them a strict warning, after which both youths promised not to make such videos again.

Accused apologise for their behaviour

Another video later surfaced showing the two in police custody, folding their hands and apologising for their behavior.

In this video, the said, "Ujjain Police constantly monitor antisocial elements on social media. I also want to tell everyone - I made an abusive video after seeing others do it, and that’s why I’m in this situation today. I fold my hands and request all of you - please don’t make such videos."

They admitted their mistake and assured officers that they would not repeat it. Chimanaganj police have registered a case against them, and the two will be produced in court on Tuesday.