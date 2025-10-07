 MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana Hai’; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana Hai’; Arrested

MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana Hai’; Arrested

They had uploaded the video on Instagram about a week ago. In the clip, both can be seen using abusive language for the police and issuing challenges.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana Hai’; Arrested | X (IAN24)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain were apprehended for abusing and challenging the police on a reel. They also boasted that their fathers would get them released even if they were ever jailed. 

As soon as the video went viral, police took the action.

According to information, the incident took place in Virat Nagar and the accused were identified as 19-year-olds Abhishek Chauhan and Vicky Rathore. 

They had uploaded the video on Instagram about a week ago. In the clip, both can be seen using abusive language for the police and issuing challenges.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
'Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Demolished Only After Operations At NMIA T2 Operations Begins', Says Adani CEO Arun Bansal
'Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Demolished Only After Operations At NMIA T2 Operations Begins', Says Adani CEO Arun Bansal
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

In the video, he could be heard saying, “Ab darr nahi lagta… @#$ gunaahon ke khel se, mera baap jaanta hai kaise chhudwana hai chhore ko… @#$ Central Jail se… kyunki mera baap ek hi din mein chhudwa lega Central Jail se……(I'm not scared anymore... @#$ of these games of crime - my father knows how to get the boy out... @#$ from Central Jail... because my father will get him released from Central Jail in just one day.)”

Read Also
MP Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Quack Doctor Gives Her Injection For Cold & Cough In Sehore
article-image

After sometime, they released another video in which they said, "Sharafat se jee le apni zindagi, ye badmashi tere kuch kaam nahi aayegi. Bhai jitne log khade hain na, humse mehfil mein tujhe bachane 112 number ki gaadi bhi nahi aayegi, haan…(Live your life with decency - this arrogance won’t help you. Brother, no matter how many people stand with you in the crowd, even the 112 emergency police vehicle won’t be able to save you!)

Once the video went viral online, the crime branch swung into action and arrested the two on Monday night. 

During questioning, the police gave them a strict warning, after which both youths promised not to make such videos again.

Read Also
MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...
article-image

Accused apologise for their behaviour

Another video later surfaced showing the two in police custody, folding their hands and apologising for their behavior. 

In this video, the said, "Ujjain Police constantly monitor antisocial elements on social media. I also want to tell everyone - I made an abusive video after seeing others do it, and that’s why I’m in this situation today. I fold my hands and request all of you - please don’t make such videos."

They admitted their mistake and assured officers that they would not repeat it. Chimanaganj police have registered a case against them, and the two will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana...

MP News: Two Youths Abuse, Challenge Ujjain Police On Reel Saying ‘Baap Jaanta Hai Kaise Chhudwana...

MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...

MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore News: City Metro Saw Only 170 Passengers Per Day In September

Indore News: City Metro Saw Only 170 Passengers Per Day In September

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...