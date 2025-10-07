Indore News: Delhi-Indore Express Halted Midway In Kota After Rats Cut Wire Causing Short Circuit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out on a train traveling from Delhi to Indore on Tuesday morning, causing a disturbance.
Passengers were in panic when smoke began to rise from coach B4 as they suspected a fire. The train was immediately evacuated.
The short circuit had occurred due to rats cutting the wires.
Initial Investigation revealed that a short circuit had occurred due to rats cutting the wires. The train remained stopped in the forest for about 15 minutes until repairs were made.
The incident occurred around 5:30 am on tuesday on the Delhi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express (20156) near Kota.
The train departs Delhi at 11:25 pm and arrives in Indore at 12:00 noon the next day.
According to reports, passengers on the train were suddenly awakened by smoke at around 5:30 am.
Railway staff arrived after and evacuated all passengers. An investigation revealed the smoke was caused by a short circuit. Staff completed repairs and inspected all the coaches.
The staff informed the passengers that a short circuit had occurred, possibly due to rats biting the wires.
The train remained stopped in the forest until repairs were completed. The passengers were re-boarded and the train departed after the repairs. Meanwhile, the passengers faced inconvenience.