Indore News: Delhi-Indore Express Halted Midway In Kota After Rats Cut Wire Causing Short Circuit | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out on a train traveling from Delhi to Indore on Tuesday morning, causing a disturbance.

Passengers were in panic when smoke began to rise from coach B4 as they suspected a fire. The train was immediately evacuated.

The short circuit had occurred due to rats cutting the wires.

Initial Investigation revealed that a short circuit had occurred due to rats cutting the wires. The train remained stopped in the forest for about 15 minutes until repairs were made.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am on tuesday on the Delhi-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express (20156) near Kota.

The train departs Delhi at 11:25 pm and arrives in Indore at 12:00 noon the next day.

According to reports, passengers on the train were suddenly awakened by smoke at around 5:30 am.

Railway staff arrived after and evacuated all passengers. An investigation revealed the smoke was caused by a short circuit. Staff completed repairs and inspected all the coaches.

The staff informed the passengers that a short circuit had occurred, possibly due to rats biting the wires.

The train remained stopped in the forest until repairs were completed. The passengers were re-boarded and the train departed after the repairs. Meanwhile, the passengers faced inconvenience.