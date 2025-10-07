Indore News: ‘I LOVE PIG’ Posters Sparks Political Tension In City, Police Launchs Probe |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversial poster in Indore has erupted political tension and led a police investigation.

A video surfaced on Tuesday showing a poster near Indore's Collectorate Square that read, “I LOVE PIG MUMMU SAVE ANIMALS,” accompanied by an image of a pig.

Though the poster has since been removed, it has sparked widespread discussion across the city.

Someone placed"I LOVE PIG" posters in indore💀 pic.twitter.com/d5FiZ3V1bN — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) October 7, 2025

According to information, the police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for putting up the posters and to know their motive.

Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya |

Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya said that Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has issued orders for strict action in the case.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to find the culprits.

Congress leader Rakesh Singh Yadav |

Political reactions quickly occurred as Congress leader Rakesh Singh Yadav alleged that the posters were part of a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony in Indore.

He urged the police administration to register an FIR and investigate immediately. He urged the administration to take action under the National Security Act against those behind the incident.

BJP MLA Usha Thakur |

Commenting on the matter, BJP MLA Usha Thakur said that the incident reflects the misuse of freedom of expression. She added that such acts should be avoided to maintain peace in society.