MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 19 As Two More Children Die In Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in Madhya Pradesh’s Cough syrup has risen to 19 on Tuesday.

According to information, 2 more children have died of ‘Kidney failure’ in Chhindwara after consuming a toxic cough syrup.

The victims were identified as 3-year-old Vedant Kakudiya and two-year-old Jayusha Yaduvanshi. They passed away while undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

Earlier, on Monday, a 2.5-year-old girl, Dhani Deharia from Bhariyadhana in Tamia block, also died while being treated at Nagpur Medical College.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which has sparked widespread concern over the safety of medicines given to children.