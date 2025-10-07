 Bhopal News: Construction Starts On City's 13-Km Blue Line Metro, 14 Stations Planned
The 13-kilometer-long metro route will connect Bhadbhada Chowraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha, providing a fast and convenient travel option for the city's residents.

Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has taken a big step towards improving its public transport as work on the Blue Line Metro has officially started.

The 13-kilometer-long metro route will connect Bhadbhada Chowraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha, providing a fast and convenient travel option for the city’s residents.

The authorities have planned 14 metro stations along this route. To ensure safety and stability, teams have begun soil testing and ground preparation for building strong metro pillars and station foundations.

This work is crucial to support the heavy structures and make sure the metro system is safe for daily commuters.

In addition, the government has issued a notification to stop buying and selling land along this route. This step will help avoid any issues during construction and make sure the metro project progresses smoothly. All necessary lands for stations and metro lines are being secured carefully.

The Blue Line Metro is expected to reduce traffic congestion and make daily travel faster and easier for people in Bhopal.

Once completed, it will also connect major parts of the city, improving accessibility and boosting local development. Residents are hopeful that this metro line will bring a modern, safe, and efficient transport option to the city.

Construction is now underway, and authorities are working to ensure the project is completed on time, marking a new chapter in Bhopal’s urban transport development.

