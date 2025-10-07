MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the government will bear the cost of those children who are suffering from kidney infection after consuming cough syrup.

The children down with kidney infections are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Nagpur. The Nagpur Government Medical College, AIIMS, Colours Hospital, New Health City Hospital, and Get Well City Hospital are treating the children.

According to a government press release, at present, nine children are undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

The collector of Chhindwara set up three teams in connection with the treatment of children.

The teams consist of deputy collectors and doctors. Besides looking after the treatment of the children, they will send reports about their health to the Chhindwara district administration.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav met grieving family; suspends & transfers several officials after tragedy.

Notably, The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended several officials in connection with the cough syrup tragedy.

The list includes Drug Inspector of Chhindwara, Gaurav Sharma; Drug Inspector of Jabalpur, Sharad Kumar Jain and Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, Shobhit Costa.

Additionally, IAS officer Dinesh Maurya, Drug Controller, has been transferred to another post. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also said that strict action will be taken against all those found guilty in the case.

[Story by Staff Reporter]