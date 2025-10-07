MP Cough Syrup Death: Parents Of Infants, Young Kids In Bhopal Alarmed But Won’t Shun Cough Syrups...

Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of infants and young children in the city are alarmed and worried a bit by the news of deaths of children in different parts of Madhya Pradesh after consuming ColdRif syrup.

And they say they are discussing the matter with their doctors. They also said that they have faith in their doctors and won’t avoid giving cough syrups to their children, if prescribed by their doctor.

Mohammed Talha and his wife had brought their 2-month-old daughter to a children’s hospital. “Doctors prescribe medicine with the same content as ColdRif for cough and cold,” his wife said, reading out the chemical composition of Wikoryl from a bottle of the syrup manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd she was carrying.

“This contains Chlorpheniramine Maleate, Phenylephrine, Paracetamol and Sodium Citrate - exactly the same combination that ColdRif has,” she said, adding that as an educated mother, she studies the content of the medicines prescribed by the doctors and also weighs whether it is absolutely necessary to give any medicine at all.

Pragya Mishra, the mother of 4 -year-old girl said that she was aware that a particular brand has been banned and children deaths have disturbed her. “My daughter is allergic and frequently catches cold and cough,” she adds.

Sana Khan, the mother of 18-month-old Umaia said that after the death of so many children “thoda dar to lag raha hai.” But she said that the paediatrician she consults for her daughter has never prescribed a syrup. “If I have any doubts, I clear them with the doctor,” she adds.

Juhi Shah Verma, a banker and mother of a two-year-old said that she has complete faith in her doctor. “I never self-medicate and give my daughter medicines prescribed by my doctor,” she said.

Arshi Khan, the mother of three-year-old daughter Jannat said she came to know about the death news of children due a cough syrup on social media. “I consult only my family doctor. So, I am not much worried,” she adds.

