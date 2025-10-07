MP News: Months On, Police Recruitment Board Draft Stuck With Home Department | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Months after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Board for hiring to positions ranging from constables to sub-inspectors, the Homedepartment is dragging its feet on the approval.

It has been three weeks since the Police Headquarters (PHQ) sent the draft, finalised by its Selection and Recruitment Branch, to the Homedepartment for approval.

Sources said that officers from the Branch have requested the Home department three times for approval, but each time they are told the draft is being reviewed and comments have been sought from relevant departments.

Invisible contest between IAS, IPS

Nearly two decades ago, recruitment for posts ranging from constables to sub-inspectors in the state was handled by the PHQ. Later, this task was delegated to Vyapam. However, following the alleged irregularities and fraud, the PHQ prepared a proposal to establish a new Police Recruitment Board about two years ago.

Sources said the government put the establishment on hold amid a tussle for dominance between the IAS and the IPS. IAS officers allegedly wanted to maintain their influence in the police recruitment process. This year, the CM’s announcement came in the wake of fraudulent Aadhaar-based results in the Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Board (SSB).

Following the Chief Minister's announcement, the PHQ prepared the draft and sent it forward for approval.

Brainstorming on

Secretary, Home, Abhishek Singh, said to the Free Press that the Board is an important institution. “It needs the staff to run the activities; some clerical posts are required and some technical…every post has its own importance and their work is also specified. Not only this, the boards of other states, such as UP and West Bengal, have their own specifications. It will take time to work out everything,” he said.

He added that once the Home department clears the draft, it will be sent to the General Administration Department, Finance, and maybe,also to the Law department, before it is presented in the Cabinet for approval.

[Story by Rajesh Thakur]