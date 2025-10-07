 MP News: Months On, Police Recruitment Board Draft Stuck With Home Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Months On, Police Recruitment Board Draft Stuck With Home Department

MP News: Months On, Police Recruitment Board Draft Stuck With Home Department

Nearly two decades ago, recruitment for posts ranging from constables to sub-inspectors in the state was handled by the PHQ

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Months On, Police Recruitment Board Draft Stuck With Home Department | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Months after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Board for hiring to positions ranging from constables to sub-inspectors, the Homedepartment is dragging its feet on the approval.

It has been three weeks since the Police Headquarters (PHQ) sent the draft, finalised by its Selection and Recruitment Branch, to the Homedepartment for approval.

Sources said that officers from the Branch have requested the Home department three times for approval, but each time they are told the draft is being reviewed and comments have been sought from relevant departments.

Read Also
MP News: DGP Stress On Concrete Action Against Cybercrime, Drug Cartels
article-image

Invisible contest between IAS, IPS 

FPJ Shorts
IAS Officer Surendra Singh Appointed As Secretary To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
IAS Officer Surendra Singh Appointed As Secretary To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists & Security Forces In Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists & Security Forces In Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
‘How To Kill My Friend’: 13-Year-Old Raises Weird Query To ChatGPT, Ends Up In Jail
‘How To Kill My Friend’: 13-Year-Old Raises Weird Query To ChatGPT, Ends Up In Jail
Former PM HD Deve Gowda Admitted To Manipal Hospital Due To Infection
Former PM HD Deve Gowda Admitted To Manipal Hospital Due To Infection

Nearly two decades ago, recruitment for posts ranging from constables to sub-inspectors in the state was handled by the PHQ. Later, this task was delegated to Vyapam. However, following the alleged irregularities and fraud, the PHQ prepared a proposal to establish a new Police Recruitment Board about two years ago. 

Sources said the government put the establishment on hold amid a tussle for dominance between the IAS and the IPS. IAS officers allegedly wanted to maintain their influence in the police recruitment process. This year, the CM’s announcement came in the wake of fraudulent Aadhaar-based results in the Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Board (SSB). 

Following the Chief Minister's announcement, the PHQ prepared the draft and sent it forward for approval.

Brainstorming on 

Secretary, Home, Abhishek Singh, said to the Free Press that the Board is an important institution. “It needs the staff to run the activities; some clerical posts are required and some technical…every post has its own importance and their work is also specified. Not only this, the boards of other states, such as UP and West Bengal, have their own specifications. It will take time to work out everything,” he said. 

He added that once the Home department clears the draft, it will be sent to the General Administration Department, Finance, and maybe,also to the Law department, before it is presented in the Cabinet for approval. 

[Story by Rajesh Thakur]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Medicine Market Brims With Drugs, Government Tests 6k Samples Per Year

MP News: Medicine Market Brims With Drugs, Government Tests 6k Samples Per Year

Bhopal News: Body Parts Of Young Woman Found In Kolar; Head Missing, Police Search For Missing Parts

Bhopal News: Body Parts Of Young Woman Found In Kolar; Head Missing, Police Search For Missing Parts

Bhopal News: Pharma Company Official Duped Of Over; ₹50 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Trading

Bhopal News: Pharma Company Official Duped Of Over; ₹50 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Trading

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Government To Bear Treatment Cost Of Ailing Kids Due To Cough Syrup, Says CM...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: System Needs Complete Surgery, Not Medicines

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: System Needs Complete Surgery, Not Medicines