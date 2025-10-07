 MP News: DGP Stress On Concrete Action Against Cybercrime, Drug Cartels
The meeting assumes importance as the chief minister will hold a meeting of the police department

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercrime, drug trafficking and women and road safety were big challenges, said director general of police Kailash Makwana, while reviewing the law and order situation of the state here on Tuesday. He said social media platforms should be used cautiously.

The meeting assumes importance as the chief minister will hold a meeting of the police department on Wednesday to assess the work of all sections of the department.

The DGP clarified that law and order was not limited to crime control. The police’s responsibility was also to maintain an atmosphere of peace, trust and security in society.

He stressed the need to maintain full vigilance during VVIP events and take prompt and impartial action in sensitive cases.

He also emphasised on taking concrete action against cybercrime, Naxal activities and drug networks, calling for a planned and targeted strategy to ensure effective crime control.

“Good work should be appreciated and officers and employees who perform exceptionally well should be rewarded immediately,” he said.

He directed that, preparations for a big religious event like Simhastha 2028 ne started from now itself, so that a strong strategy could be made in advance on aspects like crowd management, security and traffic control.

The DGP said that staff rotations should be conducted on a timely basis. He directed the implementation of stress management and micro-beat systems in all units.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

