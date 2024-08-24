 Sports Students Get Daily Diet Worth ₹90/Head At Madhya Pradesh School; 'Not Even Close To Enough,' Say Officials
School has been writing letters to the department for increasing the amount, but his plea has fallen on deaf ears.

Rishita TomarUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | Pic by: Dreamstime

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two hundred children of the government-run Sehore Residential Sports School are provided with diet worth Rs 90 a day. According to the officials, this is just a token amount to meet the dietary needs of the upcoming sportsmen. The school has been getting this amount for over six years, sources said.

The authorities have been writing to the department to increase, as Rs 90 is not enough to provide proper fare to the future sportsmen. This residential sports school is the only government sports school in the state where students both study and practice sports. Boys from classes 9th to 12th live on the campus, where they receive academic education alongside professional sports training.

Admission to the school is competitive, with students required to pass a selection test. The institution employs both regular academic teachers and professional PTIs to ensure a comprehensive education. Each class consists of 50 students. The school offers training in a variety of sports, including wrestling, weightlifting, martial arts, athletics, kho-kho, and kabaddi, all taught by qualified physical training instructors (PTIs).

An official responsible for sports activities at the school told the Free Press that while the infrastructure, hostel facilities, and sports grounds have seen improvements in recent years, the limited budget for student diets remains a significant challenge. He said, “We somehow manage to provide good quality food, but Rs 90 per day is not enough, especially for athletes”. He further said that for the third time in a row we are going to send a file, demanding the increase in budget.

Joint Director of CPI, Alok Khare, said that the hostel’s infrastructure has been improved in recent years. “We have written to the department requesting an increase in the per-student budget”, he added.

