Bhopal Food Special: From Thailand's Tab Tim Krob To Britain's Sticky Toffee Pudding , 7 Unique Desserts You Must Try Here

By: Yash Ahuja | August 24, 2024
Desserts are a delight for people from all walks of life. No matter how full your are after appetizers and mains, desserts are neccessary to at the end. Here are our top 5 multi cuisine desserts which will give your taste buds a sensation never felt before.
1. Affogato- This Italian delicacy is loved and enjoyed all over the globe by coffee lovers Where to find- La Kuchina, Jehan Numa Palace - TT Nagar, Bhopal
2. Philadelphia Style Cheesecake- This Greek delicacy was first made over 4,000 years ago by the ancient greeks and now is one of the world's most loved dessert. Where to find- Greenhouse Bistro - TT Nagar, Bhopal
3. Tab Tim Krob- A Thai delicacy which is made out of water chestnuts and coconut milk, is loved around the world. It was named as one of the top 50 most loved desserts in the world. Where to find- The Giant Panda - DB City Mall, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal
4. Rose Kheer- This ancient Indian delicacy is a household name and is famous worldwide for its quick making process and unbeatable flavour combinations. Where to find- Under The Jamun Tree TT Nagar, Bhopal
5. Churros- This Spanish dish was first made by Spanish shepherds who made Churros as a substitute for fresh baked goods. Churros was then popularised by the Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries. Where to find- Poppin' Deli- Arera Colony, Bhopal
6. Sticky Toffee Pudding- Sticky toffee pudding is a popular British dessert featuring a moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a rich toffee sauce. Where to find: Sweets Bar Patisserie, Shop NO.- 5 and 6, Plot no.130, Birla Mandir Rd, Near Malviya Complex, Roshanpura, Malviya Nagar
7. Turkish Kunafa- A traditional Middle Eastern dessert made of thin, shredded pastry filled with cheese or cream, soaked in sweet syrup, with roots tracing back to the Ottoman Empire is enjoyed across the Arab world. Where to find: Hummus Nest, E-4 384, 10 No. Stop, E-4, Arera Colony
Thanks For Reading!