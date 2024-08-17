Bhopal Food Special: Craving For An Upscale Dining Experience? Visit These Top 7 Places

By: Yash Ahuja | August 17, 2024
Fine Dining is an experience which combines good food with enchanting ambiance. Here are top seven fine dine establishments in Bhopal.
1. Machan by Taj Lakefront - Famous for its South Asian and Bar Food, this fine dine establishment is the best Sunday brunch place. Price: ₹3,500 for two Location: Taj Lake Front, Bhopal Link Road 3, TT Nagar
2. House of Ming - This establishment specialises in Cantonese and Seafood, this fine dine establishment offers serene views with top quality south asian food. Price: ₹3,000 for two Location: Taj Lake Front, Bhopal Link Road 3, TT Nagar
3. Infinity by Taj Lakefront - Another Taj restaurant, this establishment is famous for its rooftop view and its Mediterranean food. Price: ₹3,000 for two Location: Taj Lake Front, Bhopal Link Road 3, TT Nagar
4. Bay Leaf - This lakeside fine dine establishment specialises in Mughlai and North Indian food. This restaurant offers a combo of tantalising views and amazing food. Price: ₹2,000 for two Location: Courtyard By Marriott, Fourth Floor, DB City Mall, Maharana Pratap Nagar
5. Ecko- Artisanal Bistro - Known for its continental food, this establishment is a perfect blend of casual cafe experience with fine dine quality of food. Price: ₹1,000 for two Location: Ishwar Nagar, Gulmohar Colony
6. Memsaheb - A chain of fine dine establishments famous for its mughlai food, this place is the best place to enjoy lip smacking mughlai cuisine. Price: ₹2,000 for two Location: E-2/71, Second Floor, Arera Colony
7. Kebabsville - This establishment offers a wide range of Barbeque and Bar Food. The presentation and quality of the BBQ food takes this place up a notch. Price: ₹1,500 for two Location: Van Vihar Road, Prempura, TT Nagar
