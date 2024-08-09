Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Him Via Phone For Winning Bronze | X/ FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Indian Hockey Team bagged a bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a reward of ₹1 Crore for Vivek Sagar Prasad, one of the team members representing the state.



Vivek Sagar belongs to Chandon village near Itarsi district in Madhya Pradesh, was a key member of the Indian Hockey Team.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yadav congratulated Vivek Sagar and the entire team via a video call. Celebrations erupted in Vivek's village and his home as this was his second time representing Madhya Pradesh in the Olympics. Earlier in 2020, the Indian Hockey Team had also won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

#OlympicGames में कांस्य पदक विजेता भारतीय हॉकी टीम के खिलाड़ी, हमारे मध्यप्रदेश के गौरव, श्री विवेक सागर प्रसाद जी को वीडियो कॉल के माध्यम से बात कर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दीं।



मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से विवेक को एक करोड़ रुपए दिए जाएंगे। जिस लगन और परिश्रम से टीम ने देश को… pic.twitter.com/bl937AiJP9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 9, 2024

This bronze medal victory marks India's second consecutive Olympic bronze in hockey, a feat achieved after 52 years.

Former CM also rewarded with ₹1 Crore

CM honouring Vivek Sagar a cheque of Rs 1 crore for his Olympic performance. | FP Photo

Notably, in 2020, Vivek played a key role in earning the Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics in 2020. After he returned, the then Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan congratulated him and gave him a check of ₹1 Crore.

He was also given the post of DSP former CM Chouhan.

Vivek’s hard work caught the attention of Major Dhyan Chand’s son!

Coming from Chandon village, Vivek’s family's financial condition was unstable. His father initially discouraged him from playing hockey, hoping Vivek would focus on his studies and become an engineer. However, Vivek's passion for hockey was unstoppable and he would travel to Itarsi for practice, often borrowing sticks from friends.

Seeing his determination, his mother Kamla Devi, elder brother Vidya Sagar, and sisters Poonam and Pooja started supporting him. During a tournament in Akola, Vivek's talent caught the attention of Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

He offered Vivek a spot at the MP Hockey Academy, which he joined at the age of 13. With time, even his father started fully supporting his hockey career. Joining the academy significantly honed Vivek's skills, leading him to where he is today.