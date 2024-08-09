 MP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics

MP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics

Indian Hockey Team wins bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Vivek Sagar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian hockey team secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday by defeating Spain. Vivek Sagar Prasad, hailing from Itarsi (Narmadapuram), played a key role in the team’s success.

He scored a goal in the opening match against New Zealand. Prasad was also part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medal winning team.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO

As a midfielder, Vivek Sagar Prasad has been a significant player for the Indian men’s hockey team since making his debut in 2018. At just 17 years, 10 months, and 22 days, he made his senior India debut in January 2018, becoming the second-youngest player to represent the country. To date, he has made over 100 international appearances for India.

Read Also
Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Be Felicitated Like A Silver Medallist, Says Haryana CM Nayab...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics

MP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics

MP: Lokayukta Complaint Against Retd RTO Official, BCLL CEO For Alleged Tax Evasion In Operating...

MP: Lokayukta Complaint Against Retd RTO Official, BCLL CEO For Alleged Tax Evasion In Operating...

Bhopal: 10-Year Age Limit Relaxation Proposed For Asst Prof In Govt Medical Colleges

Bhopal: 10-Year Age Limit Relaxation Proposed For Asst Prof In Govt Medical Colleges

Liquor Office Robbery: Rachna Tower Residents Submit Memo To Min Sarang; Rs 30k Reward For Info On...

Liquor Office Robbery: Rachna Tower Residents Submit Memo To Min Sarang; Rs 30k Reward For Info On...

MP: Students Forced To Study Under Open Sky As Morena's Ganj Rampur School Building Falls Apart

MP: Students Forced To Study Under Open Sky As Morena's Ganj Rampur School Building Falls Apart