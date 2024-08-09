MP’s Hockey Player Vivek Sagar Shines At Paris Olympics

Vivek Sagar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian hockey team secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday by defeating Spain. Vivek Sagar Prasad, hailing from Itarsi (Narmadapuram), played a key role in the team’s success.

He scored a goal in the opening match against New Zealand. Prasad was also part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medal winning team.

As a midfielder, Vivek Sagar Prasad has been a significant player for the Indian men’s hockey team since making his debut in 2018. At just 17 years, 10 months, and 22 days, he made his senior India debut in January 2018, becoming the second-youngest player to represent the country. To date, he has made over 100 international appearances for India.