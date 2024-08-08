Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Be Felicitated Like A Silver Medallist, Says Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Thursday announced that the star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympic for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout, will be felicitated like an Olympic silver medallist. Briefing newspersons after the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is the daughter of Haryana, and the state and country are proud of her performance at the Olympics.

According to Haryana sports policy, Rs 6 crore is offered to the Olympic Games gold medallist, Rs 4 crore to silver medallists and Rs 2.5 crore to the bronze medal winners. He said that regardless of any reasons she may not have been able to play in the Olympic final, she is a champion. Therefore, the Haryana government has decided to award Vinesh Phogat with the same rewards and benefits as an Olympic silver medallist, he said and also congratulated and extended best wishes to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning medals in the Olympics.

It may be recalled that Phogat, 29, has announced her decision to retire from her wrestling career and sought forgiveness from all who supported her. She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50-kg category.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has also filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging her disqualification from the final at the Olympics and requested to be awarded the silver medal.

SAINI TEARS INTO HOODA

Reacting to the comments of former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda that Vinesh should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha and that Congress would have done it if the party had the numbers in the state assembly, the chief minister rued that there were politicians who pushed politics into any issue. Asking them to stay away from doing so, the chief minister held that while the BJP’s policies are to promote the sports and sportspersons, all that the opposition leaders could do was only to lie and mislead them.

Saini went on to question Hooda why did not his government give such facilities to the star wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat during the Congress rule.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat also took to X to say: ``Somone should learn from Congress how to find political opportunities in a disaster!!’’ and shared another post by his son and Congress leader Deepender Hooda who supported his father’s suggestion.