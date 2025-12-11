MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hails Progress In Jobs, Education & Tourism As His Govt Completes 2 Years On December 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav hailed progress in tourism and education sectors, and further claimed improvement in employment, as his government is set to complete two years on December 13.

Speaking to the media at Indore Airport, he said that during these two years, the government has carried out various important works for youth, women, the poor, and farmers, and these efforts have brought visible improvement in several sectors.

दो वर्ष की उपलब्धियां-



- प्रदेश में 12 हजार किमी सड़क निर्माण, उन्नयन और सुदृढ़ीकरण का रिकॉर्ड।

- वित्तीय वर्ष 2024-25 में 99% तक वित्तीय लक्ष्य प्राप्त।

- 'लोक पथ' ऐप के माध्यम से 12,212 शिकायतों में से 12,166 (99.6%) शिकायतों का निवारण।

- जबलपुर में प्रदेश के सबसे लंबे 6.9… pic.twitter.com/2mcmMrAIqN — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 10, 2025

Yadav said the government has given special focus to the agriculture sector. Continuous work has been done to double the agricultural area and to create better facilities for farmers.

According to him, these steps have helped increase production and strengthen the rural economy.

Listing the achivements, he added that the state has also made notable progress in the field of education and health.

New medical colleges and schools are being developed to provide better services to students and citizens.

The Gwalior–Chambal region has gained a new speed of development in the past two years.

Specifically, the work done in the areas of water, employment, industry, tourism, energy, and wildlife conservation has changed the face of this region.

To support the youth, the government is encouraging the industrial sector so that more employment opportunities can be created across the state.

Talking about security, the Chief Minister said that the recent action taken in Balaghat in the area of naxal elimination has been exceptional. He said the operation was a major achievement for the state and has boosted confidence in law-and-order efforts.

Yadav said the government is committed to continuing this work for the welfare and development of the people of Madhya Pradesh.