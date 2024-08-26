Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

By: Kajal Kumari | August 26, 2024
Have you been looking the cutest name for your little Krishna? Here are some names that you can choose from!
1. Vrisa. The name means Lord Krishna himself.
2. Svar. This very uniques name means the sun.’ Also, ‘heaven’ or the 'sky.’
3. Kayval. Kayval means ‘The one and only’ or ‘Absolute.’
4. Vivaan. Has been a popular name which means 'genius’ and ‘full of life.’
5. Akshar/Akshara. The name means 'Indestructible Lord.'
6. Kian. Kian means ‘Kings’ or ‘Ancient.’
7. Adwait. Means ‘unique,’ ‘undivided’ or ‘no one like him.’
8. Viaansh. This name means vitality, energy, and the zest for life.
9.Darsh. The name means ‘Handsome’ and ‘Sight of Moon.’
10. Last but not the least....Avyukt This means someone who is ‘clear minded.’
Wishing you all a very very Happy Janmashtami!
