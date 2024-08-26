WATCH: Radha-Krishna Idol To Adorn ₹100 Crore Jewels At Madhya Pradesh Temple; 7-Strand Emerald Necklace For Radha Rani; Gold Flute For Kanha On Janmashtami

Lord Krishna and Radha to be adorned with antique and precious jewellery worth ₹100 crore at Gopal Temple in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The idols of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani will be adorned with precious jewellery worth ₹100 crore at the famous Gopal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on the occasion of Janmashtami. The jewels include gold necklaces, crowns, and bracelets studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies.

The temple located in the Phoolbagh of Gwalior has been decked with colourful lights and flowers for the Krishna-jnam (Birth of Lord Krishna) to be held at 12 a.m. tonight.

It is reported that the royal Scindia family has offered the invaluable ornaments to the temple.

As the nation gears to celebrate Janmashtami with much enthusiasm, decorations, and sweets tonight, the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha here will be adorned with antique and precious ornaments, including the seven-strand necklace for Radha studded with emeralds, diamonds, and rubies. The crowns of both Radha and Krishna are studded with diamonds as well as emeralds. Krishna's flute is made of gold and enhanced by sparking diamonds.

Radha-Krishna's necklace has precious sapphire, topaz, emerald, and ruby. The entire jewellery is made of gold and has diamonds, pearls, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and topaz studded with it.

More than 100 soldiers are deployed in the temple for security. CCTV cameras have also been installed at the entry and exit gates of the temple.

It is said that the Gopal Mandir was established in 1921 by Madhavrao Scindia, the ruler of the princely state of Gwalior. He gifted these precious jewels to the temple. The idols are adorned with these exquisite ornaments every year on Janmashtami. After the festival, the jewellery is sent back to the bank locker.