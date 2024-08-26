MP August 26 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal & 15 Other Districts On Krishna Janmashtami; Expect Showers Across State

Heavy rain in Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Chindwara, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological department has issued heavy rain alert in 16 districts of the state on Janmashtami. The state has been receiving heavy rain due to a strong rain system and it will continue to be active till August 27.

Red alert of heavy rain has been issued in 16 districts including Bhopal, Guna, Chindwara, Jabapur and Gwalior etc.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar districts.These is the possibility of heavy rain in these districts.

Yellow alerts are issued in Barwani, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Mauganj, Sidhi, Panna and Chhatarpur.

Since a strong rain system has been active in Madhya Pradesh, there is a possibility of heavy rain for the next few days. Along with this, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in many districts.

Also, an alert has been issued for change in weather, strong winds and thunder in districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda.

As the heavy rain continues in Madhya Pradesh, more dam gates are opening. Four gates of Johila Dam were opened in Umaria, 3 gates of Tawa Dam were opened in Narmadapuram, 4 gates of Kerava Dam were opened, 2 gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened in Bhopal,One gate of Kaliyasot Dam was opened.