MP: Over 2 Dozen Residents Fall Ill After Consuming Sama Rice During Harchat In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Over two dozen women and four children fell ill due to food poisoning in Datia on Sunday. All those affected have been admitted to the hospital.

The incident is of Badera Sopan village in Bhander district. The incident happened on Sunday night. All those affected, including women and children, have been admitted to Bhander Hospital for treatment. Some of them, who are in serious condition, have been referred to Datia District Hospital for further care.

According to information, the villagers had consumed Sama rice as part of their celebrations for Har Chhath. Shortly after eating the rice, many of them began to feel unwell. Realizing the severity of the situation, they rushed to Bhander Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Due to the critical condition of a few patients, they were transferred to the district hospital in Datia.

The affected villagers reported that they had purchased the Sama rice from a local shop in the village. It appears that the families who bought and consumed rice from this particular shop were the ones who fell ill. This has raised concerns about the quality of the rice sold at the shop.

The incident has caused panic in the village, especially since the majority of those affected are women and children.

Local authorities are investigating the source of the contamination to prevent further incidents. Meanwhile, the patients are under medical supervision, and efforts are being made to ensure their full recovery.