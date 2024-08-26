 Bhopal: Drunk Property Dealer Attacks Cop, Drives Car Over His Leg To Flee; Under Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Drunk Property Dealer Attacks Cop, Drives Car Over His Leg To Flee; Under Arrest

Bhopal: Drunk Property Dealer Attacks Cop, Drives Car Over His Leg To Flee; Under Arrest

After the incident was reported to police, they arrested the accused and seized his vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident of public assault on a police constable has been reported from Bag Sewaniya on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A drunk property dealer was spotted at RRL trijunction in Bagsewaniya.

When police approached him and stopped him from doing so, he manhandled the cop and, in a bid to flee, boarded his vehicle and drove it over cop’s leg. After the incident was reported to police, they arrested the accused and seized his vehicle.

Read Also
Bhopal: Photographer Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Piplani, Surrenders...
article-image

Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the cop who was injured was Suman Kumar posted at Bag Sewaniya police station. He approached police on Sunday stating that he had been patrolling in the area on Saturday late night, when he spotted a man who had parked his vehicle at RRL trijunction and was consuming alcohol inside it. When Kumar told him to go home, the man began to argue with him.

As the argument escalated, Kumar told the man to come to police station along with him. The man grew furious and stepped out of car and scuffled with Kumar. When Kumar tried to stop him, the accused boarded his four-wheeler and tried to speed away, during which he ran it over Kumar’s leg. Kumar narrated the incident to police on Sunday morning who sifted through CCTV footages and swooped down on accused named Siddharth Agrawal, a property dealer. The cops have seized his vehicle too.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...

MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money

MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money