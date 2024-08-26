 Bhopal: Photographer Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Piplani, Surrenders Before Cops
Bhopal: Photographer Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Piplani, Surrenders Before Cops

Staff Reporter
Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling incident has been reported from the Piplani area of the city on Sunday evening, where a man working as a photographer, who used to reside with his wife in the Indrapuri area, allegedly strangled her to death over suspicion of infidelity, the police said.

Following the incident, the accused came to the police station and surrendered him before the cops, the police added. A probe into the incident is underway.

Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that the accused has been identified as Dilip Mehra (32), a photographer by profession. He and his wife Chhaya used to reside in the Labour colony of Indrapuri. Mehra often suspected his wife of having an affair with someone, as she frequently used her cell phone.

On Sunday, when Mehra confronted his wife Chhaya over the issue, an argument ensued between the two, following which, he strangled her to death at around 3 pm at their house. After committing the act, Mehra went to the Piplani police station and confessed to killing his wife. The police have arrested him, and have begun probing the incident at length.

