Bhopal: Husband-Wife Duo Drugs, Robs Doctor’s Family in Shahpura; Make Away With ₹5L Cash & Valuables

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife, who had been employed for domestic help at a doctor’s house in Shahpura, allegedly drugged their daughter and son-in-law, who had been staying at the house on Saturday, the police said.

Subsequently, when the duo fell unconscious, the domestic helps made away with cash money worth Rs 5 lakh, as well as costly valuables. The police have registered a case and have begun investigations, they said.

Chunabhatti police station TI Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the complainant doctor, named Vijay Kumar Nichlani, approached the police on Sunday. He stated in his complaint that he resides in his three-storey building in C-sector of Shahpura, operating his clinic at the ground floor, and residing on the second floor of his house.

He added that his son and daughter-in-law had been outstation for a few days, and he too, left for Bengaluru on Friday. During this, his daughter Gaureena and son-in-law, Harendra had come to their house to stay.

Two persons, identified as Gagan and Sangeeta, who are employed as servants at their house, allegedly spiked the food with intoxicants on Saturday, to serve them to Harendra and Gaureena. When the duo turned unconscious, the accused duo amassed Rs 5 lakh in cash, as well as several gold ornaments, to flee from there. Upon returning on Sunday, Dr Nichlani discovered his daughter and son-in-law lying unconscious, and the house ransacked.

He failed to find the domestic helps, and thus, informed the police. The police, upon reaching their house, scanned the CCTV footage to discover the incident. They have registered a case and have begun hunting for the accused.