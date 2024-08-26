 Bhopal: Husband-Wife Duo Drugs, Robs Doctor’s Family in Shahpura; Make Away With ₹5L Cash & Valuables
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Husband-Wife Duo Drugs, Robs Doctor’s Family in Shahpura; Make Away With ₹5L Cash & Valuables

Bhopal: Husband-Wife Duo Drugs, Robs Doctor’s Family in Shahpura; Make Away With ₹5L Cash & Valuables

Duo was employed as domestic help

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Adobe Stock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife, who had been employed for domestic help at a doctor’s house in Shahpura, allegedly drugged their daughter and son-in-law, who had been staying at the house on Saturday, the police said.

Subsequently, when the duo fell unconscious, the domestic helps made away with cash money worth Rs 5 lakh, as well as costly valuables. The police have registered a case and have begun investigations, they said.

Chunabhatti police station TI Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the complainant doctor, named Vijay Kumar Nichlani, approached the police on Sunday. He stated in his complaint that he resides in his three-storey building in C-sector of Shahpura, operating his clinic at the ground floor, and residing on the second floor of his house.

Read Also
Three MP Villages Become Hotspot For Thieves & Robbers, Rise On National Crime Map
article-image

He added that his son and daughter-in-law had been outstation for a few days, and he too, left for Bengaluru on Friday. During this, his daughter Gaureena and son-in-law, Harendra had come to their house to stay.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Two persons, identified as Gagan and Sangeeta, who are employed as servants at their house, allegedly spiked the food with intoxicants on Saturday, to serve them to Harendra and Gaureena. When the duo turned unconscious, the accused duo amassed Rs 5 lakh in cash, as well as several gold ornaments, to flee from there. Upon returning on Sunday, Dr Nichlani discovered his daughter and son-in-law lying unconscious, and the house ransacked.

He failed to find the domestic helps, and thus, informed the police. The police, upon reaching their house, scanned the CCTV footage to discover the incident. They have registered a case and have begun hunting for the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...

Survival: India Weighs Sourcing Cheetahs From Northern Hemisphere Amid Concerns Over Biorhythm...

MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money

MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money