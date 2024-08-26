 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead After Tractor Overturns Into Canal In Datia
Bhind SDOP Karnik Srivastava, along with local villagers, retrieved the bodies after arriving at the scene.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died when a tractor overturned into a canal in Datia on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Datia's Udina-Rajapur village, located under the Gondan police station area, on Sunday. The victims were crushed under the tractor and lost their lives on the spot.

According to the police, seven people were on the tractor, returning from the fields after plowing, when it lost control and overturned into the Udina-Rajapur canal.

The victims were identified as Parmanand Jatav from Bhalki, Govind Kori, and Kamlesh Vanshkar from Chiroji, who were trapped under the tractor and died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent to Bhind hospital for post-mortem, and the police have registered a case to begin further investigation.

