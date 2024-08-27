Morena To Host 2000 MW Solar Power Plant With Power Sharing Agreement Between Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh

Green energy: MP and UP to procure electricity on turn basis for two quarters each, every financial year |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2000 Megawatt solar power plant is going to come up in Morena. The unique aspect of the project is that two states- Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will procure power from it on a rotational basis two quarters each, every financial year.

Officials familiar with the development said that Madhya Pradesh Government and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) are going to develop a 2000 Megawatt Solar Park in Morena and Asian Development Bank is keen to offer concessional finance for the project. The low cost of funding would help the project achieve a low tariff.

The additional chief secretary (energy department), Manu Shrivastava told Free Press that power will be shared equally by both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in different quarters of every financial year. From October to March, Madhya Pradesh will procure solar energy from the Morena Plant. Uttar Pradesh will procure solar power from the plant from April to September. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has given in principle a proposal to procure renewable power from the upcoming Morena Park.

Meanwhile, sources said, that in principle proposal given by Uttar Pradesh says that a proposal was made by Government of Madhya Pradesh to UPPCL to examine the development of upcoming 2000 MW solar park at Morena wherein UP procure solar power during Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 of each financial year while Madhya Pradesh would procure Solar Power during Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 of each financial year.

The UP Proposal further says that the issue of evacuation of power to Uttar Pradesh from 2000 MW Morena Solar park was considered and under the existing statutory framework, it seems prudent that the delivery point be kept at nearest ISTS substation instead of a dedicated transmission line for UP. Morena Solar plant is close to Uttar Pradesh.