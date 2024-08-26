MP: Sanitation Workers Make Beautiful Artworks From Garbage In Jhabua, PM Modi Appreciates In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua have caught the eye of people with beautiful artworks prepared out of garbage.

They used plastic waste, bottles, tyres and pipes to prepare the art pieces and installed them at Ambedkar Park in the city which adds charm to the park. Several designs such as flower pots, a municipality sign board, a selfie point, a traffic signal, a hut, cars, a cannon and a helicopter from the waste materials have been made.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognised the works of sanitation workers and praised them in his 'Mann Ki Baat programme on August 25.

"My dear countrymen, in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh something splendid is taking place, that you should certainly know about. There, our sanitation worker brothers and sisters have performed a marvellous task. These brothers and sisters have shown us the essence of the message of WASTE to WEALTH turning into reality. In a park at Jhabua, this team has created wonderful artworks out of garbage. For this endeavour of theirs, they collected plastic waste, used bottles, tyres and pipes from the neighbourhood. Included in this artwork are helicopters, cars and cannons. Beautiful hanging flower pots too have been crafted. Here, used tyres have been turned into creating comfortable benches," said PM Modi.

"This team of sanitation workers have adhered to the Mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Owing to their efforts, the park has started appearing remarkably beautiful. Apart from residents, people living in neighbouring districts too are reaching there to have a look," he added.

Sanitation Worker, Tony Pithaya said that they were quite worried about the waste and used plastic bottles. Therefore they wished to do some innovation with waste which resulted in preparing beautiful art pieces.

"We were worried because of the plastic bottles and the world is also worried about it. PM Modi had been talking about plastic waste. Therefore, we wanted to do some innovation with plastics. We constituted a team of eight members including me with a motive to showcase the innovation. A lot of plastic bottles used to get collected from the garbage van and we were unable to dispose of them, so we brought innovation from it," Pithaya told ANI.

"We have made various things such as a JMC sign board, hut, traffic signal, flowerpots, car, and a helicopter. We also received an order for preparing a helicopter for a colony which we prepared and handed it over in the colony. Currently, we are making a peacock from the bottle," he added.

When asked about PM Modi praising their efforts, the sanitation worker said that they were very happy and now their team wished to meet PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Municipal Representative, Shailendra Singar told ANI, "There is a 3R formula (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) under which works are done to reuse the waste materials. Our sanitation workers did the same work and they made several things like, a hut, a selfie point, and a helicopter using waste materials, waste plastic bottles and tyres. Currently, they are making a peacock." "When PM Modi talks about Jhabua in the Mann ki Baat program, a wave of happiness spreads among all the residents of the district. Jhabua is a small tribal district but today Jhabua is known across the country because of PM Modi. The sanitation workers of the Jhabua municipality and the team have received fame across the country," he added.