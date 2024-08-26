Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Gau-Seva' In Bhopal On Krishna Janmashtami (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Gau-seva in Bhopal | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Gau-Seva' on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. This year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Gau-Seva at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Bhopal. He was seen giving baths to cows, cleaning the shelter, and offering food. While performing the seva, he caressed the cows—the beloved animals of Lord Krishna—with much affection.

WATCH the video here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performs 'Gau-Seva', in Bhopal on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/kKa9ZNvRHC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 26, 2024

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead After Tractor Overturns Into Canal In Datia

According to mythology, Lord Krishna, during his childhood days, would take the cows for grazing in the fields of Vrindavan. If folklores are to be believed, the Lord had given names to all the cows and calves, which showed his love towards the animal.

Read Also MP: Over 2 Dozen Residents Fall Ill After Consuming Sama Rice During Harchat In Datia

Speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that the state government will continue to protect the well-being of cows. He also mentioned that the state will open more cow shelters.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh government has increased funds by around 90 crore from the previous year. In total, ₹252 crore has been given for cow welfare.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Today is the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and the birth anniversary of a great leader, Kushabhau Thakre, who followed the qualities of Lord Krishna...He dedicated his whole life to the service of people...His… pic.twitter.com/ZNN4L4bwb8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 26, 2024

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to Kushabhau Thakre on his birth anniversary, saying "Thakre was a great leader and had qualities of Lord Krishna.