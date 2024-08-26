Indore: Traffic Diversions Announced For Krishna Janmashtami At ISKCON Temple; No Entry For Vehicles After 3 PM

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at ISKCON temple, the traffic police have made arrangements for traffic diversion for the convenience of people and commuters in the city on Monday. As a three-layer flyover is being constructed on the Bypass the vehicles travel through the service roads, due to which the diverted traffic goes from TCL hotel to ISKCON temple. Due to waterlogging it is not possible to make parking arrangements around ISKCON temple. Thus parking and traffic diversion arrangements have been made on the occasion as follows.

1. Four-wheelers coming from Nipania towards ISKCON temple will be diverted from Seva Restaurant and will go towards Velvet Garden via TCL Hotel and vehicles will be parked in Velvet Garden premises or Baghel Marriage Garden premises or parking will be done on the road inside IDA scheme towards Advance Academy via BCM Heights.

2. People coming from Radisson will go towards Labh Ganga Garden and Velvet Garden via Star Square and will park the vehicles in Velvet Garden or Baghela Garden premises and from there will reach ISKCON temple through e-rickshaws.

3. Commuters coming from the Bypass and Patel Nagar will park their vehicles in Velvet Garden premises or Vaghela premises.

No entry for vehicles after 3 pm

On Monday, no vehicle will be able to pass near ISKCON temple after 3 pm. Also, the vehicles will not be able to go from Shiva Restaurant, Option Park Colony towards ISKCON temple gate. All types of vehicles will not be able to go from Advance Academy towards the temple.

E-rickshaws have been arranged by the ISKCON Temple Committee from Advance Academy Service Road Parking, Velvet Garden Complex Parking and Vaghela Complex Parking so the visitors will be able to reach the ISKCON Temple only by these e-rickshaws. Residents around the temple are requested to cooperate in the above arrangements.