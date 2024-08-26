Indore: City Officers Brainstorm To Address Water-Logging, Traffic Issues

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had taken note of the Friday mayhem where Indore had come to a standstill during heavy showers, collector Asheesh Singh on Monday instructed all SDMs and revenue officers to review the current status of the city's old drains and to take decisive action against any encroachments obstructing these drains, ensuring a proactive approach to water logging and traffic issues in Indore.

The collector and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma chaired a review meeting to address the ongoing challenges of water-logging and traffic management in the city. The meeting that took place at the City Bus Office saw the participation of top officials from various departments. The gathering included key figures such as ACP Amit Singh, SDM, additional municipal commissioners Divyank Singh, Abhilash Mishra, Abhay Rajangaonkar, as well as all department heads, zonal officers and representatives from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Police Administration, Traffic Department and Indore Development Authority (IDA).

During the meeting, collector Singh and commissioner Verma conducted a comprehensive review of the city's major intersections, specifically focusing on areas prone to water-logging. The locations discussed included Vijay Nagar Square, Satya Sai Square, Robert Square, Sayaji Square, Industry House Square, LIG Square, Teen Imli Square, Khajrana Square, Palasikar Square, Madhu Milan Square, Chandan Nagar Square, Nyay Nagar, BRTS and other critical areas.

The collector addressed the issue of maintaining smooth traffic flow during heavy rainfall, highlighting the specific challenges at Vijay Nagar Square, where water accumulates due to the slope, causing slow drainage and subsequent traffic disruptions. The officials identified that water from Radisson Square collects at Vijay Nagar Square, exacerbating the problem. The meeting also revealed that water from various areas along the Ring Road is contributing to water logging on the BRTS, AB Road.

To mitigate this issue, instructions were given to divert water away from the Ring Road and to remove encroachments near the drain at Velocity, which is currently obstructing water drainage. Emphasising long-term solutions, Singh and Verma stressed on the importance of constructing storm water lines and chambers to prevent water logging during rainy season. They directed that areas lacking storm water lines should have them installed and existing lines should undergo chamber construction and regular cleaning.

Additionally, they called for strengthening of drainage facilities near the city's drains. Last Friday, the city had witnessed mother of all traffic jams on the BRTS corridor amidst heavy showers. The following day the CM had visited the city and stated that the IMC should implement proper system so that such incidents do not repeat in the future.