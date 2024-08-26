 Indore: ASP’s Daughter-In-Law Found Dead; Police Begins Investigation
She was found hanging in a room and her parents informed the police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter-in-law of Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel committed suicide within one-and-a-half-month of marriage at her parents’ place under MIG police station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her taking such an extreme step could not be ascertained.  

MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha informed Free Press that Shreya Singh (28), a resident of Sun City Township committed suicide at her parents’ place in Classic Purnima Estate on Saturday. She was found hanging in a room and her parents informed the police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body was sent for autopsy after investigation on the spot.  

Police said that Shreya got married to Additional SP Baghel’s son Varun on July 12. She was staying at her parents’ place for more than a week. The statements of her parents are being recorded to know the reason for her suicide. Additional SP Baghel is presently posted in Khargone district.    

A man named Vikram of Manpur allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. Police said that Vikram’s wife had gone to her parents' place for Raksha Bandhan and Vikram had gone to bring her home. Then, he had an argument with her father and brother. After reaching there he informed his parents that he consumed poison. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.  

