 MP Police Crack Murder Case: Elderly Man Killed By Wife & Stepson Over PF Money
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police on Sunday have taken the wraps off a spine-chilling murder case reported from the area on August 9 this year. An elderly man was found dead at his house on August 9.

After probe, it came to light that his second wife and her son had smothered him to death with a pillow to claim his Provident Fund amount. The accused duo was arrested on Sunday.

Cholla police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar said Jageshwar Prasad (63) was found unconscious at his Chhola-located house on August 9. His son-in-law Bharat Choudhary rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police were informed.

The Chhola police began probing the incident and learnt that Prasad’s second wife Premlata whom he married in 2018 had a son named Jai from her first marriage. Jai stayed with them. The post-mortem report indicated that Prasad died due to asphyxiation after which the police summoned Jai and Premlata for questioning.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that Prasad had retired from Bhopal coach factory in 1999 and had received Rs 40 lakh as PF amount. In 2019, Premlata had got a house built with his PF amount, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Fearing that Prasad would hand over the remaining amount to his first wife and children, the duo made a plan to kill Prasad. When he was fast asleep the duo smothered him to death. The accused duo has been taken into custody.

