Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this season, 17 gates of the Bargi Dam have been opened on Wednesday.

At 8:30 AM, an additional six gates were opened due to the continuous rainfall in Jabalpur and the dam's catchment areas of Mandla and Dindori, which caused the water level to rise above its full capacity.

#Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates for the First Time This Season as Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall pic.twitter.com/poi8XVBuTb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 11, 2024

The current water level of the dam has reached 422.85 meters, exceeding the full capacity level of 422.76 meters. As a result, the Narmada riverbanks are once again submerged, and 8027 cubic meters of water per second is being released from the dam.

Alerts have been issued in all low-lying areas, and residents in Narsinghpur, Seoni, Narmadapuram, and Khandwa districts are on high alert as the water outflow has increased due to ongoing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

It was predicted by the weather department, that for the next few days, it's going to rain heavily. Thus, to maintain the water level, the gates were set to open, so that the water can flow and the level remains maintained.

Authorities have urged people to maintain a safe distance from the Narmada riverbanks as water continues to rise rapidly in the dam.