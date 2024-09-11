 Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur

Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur

The current water level of the dam has reached 422.85 meters, exceeding the full capacity level of 422.76 meters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this season, 17 gates of the Bargi Dam have been opened on Wednesday.

At 8:30 AM, an additional six gates were opened due to the continuous rainfall in Jabalpur and the dam's catchment areas of Mandla and Dindori, which caused the water level to rise above its full capacity.

Read Also
Bhopal's Barkatullah University First In Country To Provide Online Digital Mark Sheets, Degrees
article-image

The current water level of the dam has reached 422.85 meters, exceeding the full capacity level of 422.76 meters. As a result, the Narmada riverbanks are once again submerged, and 8027 cubic meters of water per second is being released from the dam.

Read Also
Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar
article-image

Alerts have been issued in all low-lying areas, and residents in Narsinghpur, Seoni, Narmadapuram, and Khandwa districts are on high alert as the water outflow has increased due to ongoing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

FPJ Shorts
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By September 15
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By September 15
Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh
Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

It was predicted by the weather department, that for the next few days, it's going to rain heavily. Thus, to maintain the water level, the gates were set to open, so that the water can flow and the level remains maintained.

Authorities have urged people to maintain a safe distance from the Narmada riverbanks as water continues to rise rapidly in the dam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stray Cattle On Highways: High Court Demands Government Response On Rising Accident Cases; Issues...

Stray Cattle On Highways: High Court Demands Government Response On Rising Accident Cases; Issues...

Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity...

Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity...

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?