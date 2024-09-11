 Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar
Rs 30 lakh, 2 iPhones seized. Financial sleaze in RGPV.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
RGPV | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police team, investigating Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya financial irregularities of Rs 19.48 crore, found that the suspended registrar possessed properties of more than Rs 2.50 crore, said officials here on Tuesday. The five-day police remand of the suspended registrar RS Rajput ended on Tuesday.

The accused had surrendered before court in Bhopal on September 5. Additional police commissioner Anil Shukla said police seized Rs 30 lakh and two iPhones worth Rs 1.50 lakh from him. In five days, the SIT visited different places in Bhopal, Gwalior and Sagar.

In Gwalior, the police found a four-storeyed building constructed in more than 23,000 square feet area, which is worth Rs 70 lakh. Another under-construction five-storeyed building was also found during the search. The cost of the building is more than Rs 90 lakh.

The police added that the money spent on the building are the part of the financial irregularities. The manager of the RBL bank Kumar Mayank and branch manager of a private bank Rajkumar Raghuwanshi had deposited Rs 17.64 lakh into account of Rajput. The police have already arrested 10 accused in the case.

