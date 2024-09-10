MP Updates: ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant; Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT Looking Into Properties Of Suspended Registrar RS Rajput

Representative pic |

ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five senior officials of the state government, including additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman, have approached the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking cancellation of a bailable warrant issued against them.

They have also requested exemption from personal appearance in connection with a contempt petition filed against them. The contempt petition arose after the officials failed to comply with a previous court order related to an employee's pay scale.

In April 2024, the High Court had directed the state government to grant the employee the benefit of a revised pay scale. However, the employee did not receive benefits, prompting him to file a contempt petition. Advocate Yashpal Rathore, representing the petitioner, stated that due to lack of representation from the government, the court issued a bailable warrant against the officials. The court summoned the officials to appear before it on September 11.

Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT Looking Into Properties Of Suspended Registrar RS Rajput

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT probing Rs 19.48 crore financial irregularities at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has found that the suspended registrar owns immovable properties across the state, said the officials here on Monday. The suspended registrar of the university RS Rajput had surrendered in the Bhopal Court on September 5, he was thereafter arrested by the Gandhinagar police.

The Court has sent him on police remand till September 10. He was taken to Sagar on Monday. ACP Anil Shukla told Free Press following his arrest it has come to fore that Rajput owns a number of immovable assets across the state and also has properties at places he had worked.

“Earlier the police have visited his residence in Bhopal, after that we had visited his native place in Gwalior and on Monday the police team visited Sagar, where he worked as a lecturer,” Shukla said. Sources informed that while on the run, Rajput had tried to wash off his corruption taints. The accused was successful in hiding his property details, but the police have dug out his assets details.