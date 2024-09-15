Bhind Villagers Tie A Crocodile With Rope; Emerged Due To Floods In Chambal River; Video Viral

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video surfaced of villagers tying a crocodile with a rope, that had wandered into their village in Bhind on Sunday. It was swept by floodwaters from the Chambal River.

A video of the whole incident was recorded in a video, which is now circulating on social media.

In the video, the villagers can be seen using ropes to secure the crocodile's neck and tying the other end to a babool tree to ensure it couldn't escape. After gaining control, they safely returned the animal to the river.

The crocodile traveled about 1.5 kilometers from the river, was found by the villagers who quickly gathered, tied it with ropes, and later released it back into the Chambal River.

The Chambal River, along with the Sindh River, has been overflowing due to continuous heavy rains in the region, leading to flooding in several nearby villages.

Local authorities had to issue warnings for 18 villages situated along the riverbanks, urging people to evacuate and move to safer locations.

However, the situation has started to improve, as water levels have begun receding, allowing some relief for the affected communities. Efforts are ongoing to monitor the situation and ensure safety.