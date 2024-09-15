 Son Found Managing School Instead Of His Headmaster Father; Both Booked For Fraud In Anuppur
A woman teacher of the school informed that Kanwar was not well since the past one month and his son was serving in his place, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Representational photo

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Annupur district and his son for fraud after the latter was found teaching and managing the institute in place of his father, officials said.

The offence came to light on Saturday when Anuppur district panchayat's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanmay Vashishth Sharma visited the Government Primary and Middle School in Cholna, located 25 km from the district headquarters.

Sharma said the headmaster, Chaman Lal Kanwar, and two other guest teachers were not present in the school during inspection.

Instead, Kanwar's son Rakesh Pratap Singh was found teaching and managing the institute, he said.

A woman teacher of the school informed that Kanwar was not well since the past one month and his son was serving in his place, he said.

Sharma subsequently directed the officials concerned to file an FIR against the teacher's son for involvement in illegal activity.

Block Resource Centre officer Vishnu Mishra said he wrote a letter to the Jaithari police station in-charge to register a case against the teacher's son.

Jaithari police station in-charge Rakesh Dharia said a complaint was received that in the absence of the headmaster, his son was illegally and unauthorisedly teaching and managing the school.

A case was registered against headmaster Chaman Lal Kanwar and his son Rakesh Pratap Singh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and fraud, he said.

