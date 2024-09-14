Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department officials of Shahdol circle have seized seven snakes including a rare two-headed snake from four people. After the medical examination, the seized snakes were released in a safe area. Accused were presented before the competent court and later they were sent to sub jail, Budar.

On September 10, forest officials got information about some people displaying snakes in front of a community health centre in Budar area. A team was formed under the guidance of chief conservator of forest Shahdol range LL Uikey and accused were held.

Uikey informed that the accused were identified as Ravindra Nath, Sanjay Nath, Shiva Nath and Rahees Nath, all residents of Daboh area of Bhind district. They have made a temporary residence in Irani Mohalla near the railway station. Accused were held along with seven snakes including a rare two-mouth snake. One snake was seized from their settlement as well.

Dumper, Tractor-Trolley Seized For Carrying Illegally-Mined Sand

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The mining, revenue and police official have jointly launched a drive against illegal miners in the district. District mining officer Devesh Markam said a dumper, carrying illegally mined sand, was caught near Tawa Bridge at Anchalkheda in Makhannagar as part of the drive.

The dumper was parked on the premises of the Makhannagar police station. Likewise, a tractor-trolley, which was carrying illegally mined sand, was caught in Bankhedi. The campaign against the illegal miners was launched following instructions from collector Sonia Meena.