 Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held
Accused were presented before the competent court and later they were sent to sub jail, Budar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department officials of Shahdol circle have seized seven snakes including a rare two-headed snake from four people. After the medical examination, the seized snakes were released in a safe area. Accused were presented before the competent court and later they were sent to sub jail, Budar.

On September 10, forest officials got information about some people displaying snakes in front of a community health centre in Budar area. A team was formed under the guidance of chief conservator of forest Shahdol range LL Uikey and accused were held.

Uikey informed that the accused were identified as Ravindra Nath, Sanjay Nath, Shiva Nath and Rahees Nath, all residents of Daboh area of Bhind district. They have made a temporary residence in Irani Mohalla near the railway station. Accused were held along with seven snakes including a rare two-mouth snake. One snake was seized from their settlement as well. 

